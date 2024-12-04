Belizeans now need ETA to travel to UK

26.1 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Jaylil Adanai Clarence E. Usher, charged

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Nov. 28, 2024

Police have captured the man who they believe orchestrated the murder of 19-year-old Keon Jamal Quiroz, a resident of the San Mateo area of San Pedro Town, in 2023.

Photo: Keon Jamal Quiros, deceased

Jaylil Usher has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with Quiroz’s death.

According to previous reports of the incident, Quiroz had been sleeping at his home when he was awakened by someone calling for him outside. The individual identified himself as a police officer and yelled out “police” to lure Quiroz out of his home.

When he opened the door, Quiroz came face-to-face with his executioner, who fired multiple gunshots, which fatally wounded him and caused him to collapse in front of the entrance of his home, where he died shortly after.

At the time, police had not pinpointed any motive for the murder, but had detained possible suspects.

