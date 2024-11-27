Belize starts 16 Days of Activism

28.3 C
Belize City
Thursday, November 28, 2024

Man charged for killing teen

Man charged for killing teen
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Abraham Shal, charged with murder

by Charles Gladden

Police have captured a man accused of fatally shooting 18-year-old Johnathan Leonardo, a driver of Duck Run 2, Cayo District, after he had exited Divinas Restaurant and Bar at Mile 47 in Roaring Creek Village on Wednesday night, November 20.

Photo: Jonathan Leonardo, deceased

According to reports, around 10:30 p.m. that Wednesday, Leonardo was with two friends at the night-time establishment when he was approached by the accused, 33-year-old Abraham Shal, a storekeeper of Belmopan, and an argument began.

Leonardo attempted to leave the establishment in a car with his companions to diffuse the situation, but before they left the premises, Shal followed them with a firearm, and fired a single gunshot at Leonardo at point-blank range, killing him instantly.

A 9mm shell was found at the scene, which was linked to Shal’s weapon, and he was later detained by police. He was charged with murder on Saturday, November 23.

International

