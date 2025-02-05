Belize Volleyball Association hosts AFECAVOL General Assembly

Kyle Zetina, guilty

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 3, 2025

At 9:16 a.m., in the court room of Justice Candace Nanton, Kyle Aswan Zetina was found guilty of three counts of murder for the gruesome execution-style murder of Excelsior High School’s 44-year-old teacher/vice-principal, Alarice Andrewin, who was found brutally murdered along with two friends, Vidal Antonio Yuman, 39, and Maria Lucas, 19, a Guatemalan national, inside her (Andrewin’s) home at Mile 10 1/2 on the George Price Highway on June 3, 2019, some 5 years 7 months ago.

(l-r) Alarice Andrewin, Vidal Antonio Yuman Cacho and Maria Delfina Juarez Lucas – all deceased

Justice Nanton explained that she was making known her decision, but that she would be handing down a detailed outline of her judgment in writing for all parties at a later date.

In the trial, Zetina chose to remain silent, and had nothing to say in his defense.

When the trial commenced in June of 2024, Zetina was initially charged jointly with Shawn Flores, then 21, but a week later, on Friday, June 28, 2024, Flores was allowed to walk free in the court room of Justice Candace Nanton due to no evidence linking him to the murders.

Shawn Flores. He walked a week after trial started and went into a voidaire.

All the other evidence left before the court that had been adduced by the Crown was pointing towards Zetina.

That evidence included Kyle Zetina’s caution statement, the statements of 3 hostile witnesses, and other key statements which had been admitted into evidence against him in the trial.

In the trial, the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel, Sheneiza Smith, while Zetina was represented by attorney Norman Rodriguez.

Today, his attorney Norman Rodriguez appeared virtually, but Zetina was in court to hear his verdict.

The sentencing of Zetina has been deferred for a date yet to be announced.

Justice Nanton has ordered the preparation of the following reports before she hands down her sentence: a psychiatric report, a social report, victim impact statements, an antecedent history for Zetina, and a report from the Kolbe Foundation on the convict.