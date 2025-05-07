Chester moves on. New sheriff in town.

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 5, 2025

A man was gunned down at the start of the work day on Monday, May 5, while he was heading for a bus in Double Head Cabbage Village. He died on the spot.

The victim, 36-year-old Aaron Lindo, was heading to a local bus stop with his mother-in-law around 6:00 a.m., when two gunmen emerged from behind some bushes and opened fire on Lindo, hitting him multiple times and killing him at the scene.

It has been reported that after the shooting, Lindo’s lifeless body remained on the ground until sometime after 8:00 a.m. when police arrived at the scene.

“As soon as the police got the information, they responded. We have officers at Bermuda [Bermudian Landing], and with motorcycles, and we have the River Valley mobile present … an additional patrol will be placed in that area,” said ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Department’s Eastern Division.

Lindo was a known associate of the PIV gang in Belize City.

No motive or suspects have yet been identified.