Man killed in collision with trailer

by Charles Gladden

LOUISVILLE, Corozal District, Mon. Feb. 5, 2024

A road traffic accident in northern Belize claimed the life of 33-year-old Narciso Gamboa of Concepcion Village, Corozal District, after he collided with a trailer on Friday night, February 2, in Louisville Village.

Reports indicate that before 10:30 p.m., Gamboa was driving alone in his Toyota Hilux pickup in the direction of San Narciso Village when he made a turn at an infamous curve in Louisville. While making that turn, he collided with the rear driver’s side of a parked truck which had a trailer filled with sugar cane attached to it. Due to the severity of Gamboa’s injuries, he died at the scene.

Reports are that the truck belonged to 35-year-old Nelvin Garcia of Louisville, and he had parked the truck off the highway that afternoon around 2:00 p.m. in front of his home at Mile 73 on the Philip Goldson Highway.

The sister of Gamboa, who spoke on the record anonymously, explained that so far she hasn’t heard back from the police about any additional details in respect to the fatal accident. However, from the information that she knows, Gamboa was bleeding from his head, which possibly led to his demise along with internal damage to his body.

Gamboa’s body is in the morgue at the Corozal Community Hospital awaiting a post-mortem examination. He was known as a regular drinker, but his sister said she doesn’t know if he was consuming alcohol before his demise.

“To tell you the truth, as I said, when he passed my house, I didn’t see him drinking. When he drinks I already know, and that day when he passed, I told him to take care and I told him not to drink, and he said he won’t. Just like that. I don’t know; only God knows. Unfortunately, that accident happened that no one expected,” she said in Spanish which was translated to English.

She said his death has made her fall into a deep depression, especially knowing that it could have been avoided.

She expressed some heartfelt moments about her brother with the media.

“He was always there for us,” Gamboa’s sister emotionally said. “We wanted to go out and live with him. We wanted to go somewhere to the beach and he would take us. We would come to make meals like ceviche so we could eat and, on the way back, he would always come joking with his music and always happy with us,” she added.

Gamboa was self-employed as a taxi driver.