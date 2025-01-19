Belize City hosts Public Investment Forum 2025

Photo: Randy Bowen, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 16, 2025

A dispute between relatives in Gales Point, Belize District on Wednesday night, January 15, turned violent, and one of them is dead after receiving stab wounds that killed him on the spot. The victim was identified as 39-year-old Randy Bowen.

According to reports, sometime after 5:00 p.m., Bowen was at home after returning from work and got into an altercation with his stepdaughter’s boyfriend, known to him as “George”, a resident of Dangriga Town. During their interaction, both men began to argue, and that’s when the accused pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Bowen to death.

Bowen’s stepdaughter witnessed the alleged “George” committing the act, and called for assistance from a relative.

When they got to the scene, there was nothing they could do to save Bowen who lay motionless on the floor. Relatives who were first at the scene said Bowen’s injuries displayed no signs of blood, and there were cleaning materials on the ground at the scene, as if someone had tried to clean up the mess.

The accused had already fled the scene when other relatives arrived. Police have since detained “George” along with Bowen’s stepdaughter and his common-law partner as they were allegedly present when the incident occurred.

No charges have yet been levied, as police investigation continues.