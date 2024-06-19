23.9 C
Belize City
Thursday, June 20, 2024

World Blood Donor Day 2024

Photo: Person donating blood by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY,...

Dr. Luz Longsworth is UB’s new Vice Chairperson

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Mon. June 17,...

The rise of global temperatures is affecting Belize

Photo: Ramon Frutos giving a lecture at...

Man killed in RTA in the south

GeneralMan killed in RTA in the south
By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

SANTA CRUZ, Stann Creek District, Mon. June 17, 2024

A man from southern Belize is dead as a result of a road traffic accident that occurred over the weekend in Santa Cruz Village, Stann Creek District. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Edwardo Palacios of Silk Grass Village.

According to reports, on Saturday, June 15, Palacios was inside a Ford Escape along with three other persons when they reportedly collided with the back of a stationary tractor. When police arrived at the scene they witnessed a severely damaged Ford Escape and the tractor with damages caused by the impact.

Everyone but Palacios survived the crash; he died at the scene.

Police investigation continues.

Check out our other content

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.