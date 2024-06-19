World Blood Donor Day 2024

by Charles Gladden

SANTA CRUZ, Stann Creek District, Mon. June 17, 2024

A man from southern Belize is dead as a result of a road traffic accident that occurred over the weekend in Santa Cruz Village, Stann Creek District. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Edwardo Palacios of Silk Grass Village.

According to reports, on Saturday, June 15, Palacios was inside a Ford Escape along with three other persons when they reportedly collided with the back of a stationary tractor. When police arrived at the scene they witnessed a severely damaged Ford Escape and the tractor with damages caused by the impact.

Everyone but Palacios survived the crash; he died at the scene.

Police investigation continues.