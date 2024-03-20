Man kills ex-girlfriend’s new lover

Photo: Jamie Young, wanted

by Charles Gladden

LADYVILLE, Belize District, Mon. Mar. 18, 2024

A man is dead after his partner’s ex-boyfriend fatally shot him on Saturday, March 16, while he was driving on the Philip Goldson Highway in Ladyville, Belize District.

The deceased has been identified as Damion Dominic Baptist, 30, of Burrell Boom Village; a bus driver and a former member of the Belize Defence Force.

Information from the official police report suggests that sometime after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Baptist was driving a red Ford Fusion with Laneedrah Dawson, 29, a teacher of Grace Bank Village, heading from Sandhill to Belize City. While traveling on the road near Eagle Jem Estate, the duo noticed Dawson’s ex-boyfriend, identified as Jamie Young, 25, beginning to trail them on the highway in a grey Wingle. At one point Young reportedly attempted to force the couple off the road; however, they managed to speed off.

Soon after, while approaching Tubal Training School, Young drove beside the couple and fired a single shot at them that shattered the windshield of Baptist’s car. On approaching Our Lady of the Way Roman Catholic School between Miles 8 and 9 of the highway, Young drove beside them once more, this time on the passenger side, and he fired several gunshots at the couple, one of which caught Baptist in the head.

After being hit by the bullet Baptist lost control of the vehicle and collided with a lamppost on the left-hand side of the road, and died at the scene. Young drove away after shooting the lover of his ex-girlfriend.

ACP Hilberto Romero, Officer Commanding the Police Department’s Eastern Division, told reporters that the department has issued a wanted poster for Jamie Young for the crime of murder.