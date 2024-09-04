Belize City Council Flag Raising Ceremony

Photo: Jerome Crawford, sentenced

by Roy Davis (freelance reporter)

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Aug. 30, 2024

Jerome Crawford, 42, a trumpeter who was convicted in May of the murder of businessman Owen Tucker, 66, for whom he worked as chief of security, was given a life imprisonment sentence today by Justice Derek Sylvester, who stipulated that Crawford would not be eligible for parole until after he has served 30 years in prison, less the 2 years he spent on remand.

Justice Sylvester said that Crawford did not show any remorse, nor did he take responsibility for his action.

Justice Sylvester put the starting point for the calculation of the sentence at 25 years, and he added 5 years because of the aggravating factors. He said that there were no mitigating factors.

The judge further commented that, while he could not impose the death penalty because the crime was not considered the worst of the worst, Crawford showed no remorse and he did not take responsibility for his action.

Justice Sylvester noted that the psychiatric report on Crawford showed that he was not insane when he killed Tucker, and that Crawford committed an infraction while he has been in prison.

Crawford has indicated that he is going to appeal.

Marina Tucker, the Owen Tucker’s daughter-in-law, said that while the family is satisfied that justice was delivered, they believe that Crawford’s sentence should have been more severe.

“Today’s sentencing represents a step towards justice for my father-in-law and his family. While no sentencing can bring back Owen, the family is relieved that the court has acknowledged the significance, the impact of this crime. I believe that after today’s sentencing the family will no longer have this incident hanging over our heads, and we can go on with our lives,” she said.

In November, 2022, Crawford shot and killed Tucker with a 12-gauge shotgun from point blank range. The incident occurred in Tucker’s unfinished building on his Crocland estate, located in the Washing Tree area of Biscayne Village.

Reuben Cox, who was employed as a watchman for the estate by Tucker, testified that he was about 25 feet away in the building when Crawford, armed with a shotgun, walked up to Tucker, accused him of telling lies, then shot him. Tucker fell to the floor, mortally wounded. Cox said Crawford then told him to take a shirt and wipe off the blood on the floor. Cox said he also assisted Crawford by helping him to wrap Tucker’s body in a canvas and put it inside the trunk of Crawford’s car.

Another witness, Rose Cox, Reuben Cox ‘s sister, who was in the building, testified that she didn’t see the actual shooting, but she heard Crawford threaten Tucker, and she saw Tucker lying on the floor with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to his head.

Tucker’s charred remains were found on the Lemonal road several days later, and DNA samples were taken from his mother and his son to prove that the remains were his.

Cox, who said that he feared for his life, did not report the incident to the police until several days later.

Crawford testified, and denied that he killed Tucker. He said it was someone else.

Crawford was represented by attorney Ian Gray, while the Crown was represented by Crown Counsel Riis Cattouse.