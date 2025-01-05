Amandala Year in Review 2024 — Part 1

Photo: Elite Female 2025 Krem New Year’s Classic winners, (l to r) 2nd Francine Gigli; 1st Mary Joyce Monton; 3rd Norma Nunez. (Photo: Photo Factory)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 2, 2025

Mary Joyce Monton of the Miami Blazers won 2025 KREM New Year’s Female Cycling Classic in uncontested fashion, under pouring rain at the finish line in front of the Belize City Civic Center.

She won the $1,000 first prize and a round trip to the USA, along with the champion’s trophy; while Francine Gigli of Team Lovell claimed the $300 2nd prize and trophy, and Norma Nuñez of the Haulover Punishers team took the $200 3rd prize.

Gigli had led at the outset to win the $500 prize offered by the Holy Redeemer Credit Union at the Usher family residence, but race slowed in the rain as they encountered flooding across the width of the highway in Ladyville. Monton took over the pace in the rain to win the $125 prize at the entrance to Vista Del Mar and a $75 prize at the Haulover Bridge. Gigli sprinted ahead to win a food hamper passing Grace Kennedy Belize Ltd. after the 4-Miles roundabout, but Monton regained the lead to win 3 station prizes at the Pallotti pedestrian overpass. Two other women who began the race did not finish.

Photo: Junior Female 2025 Krem New Year’s Classic winners, (l to r), 2nd Chelsy Gillett; 1st Irene Baki; 3rd Lianni Choto. (Photo: Photo Factory)

Junior Females

Irene Baki of the Williams Cycling Development team won the $250 first prize, clocking 1:48 in the junior female race from the Crooked Tree junction to the city. Chelsy Gillett of the Imani’ Cycling team won the $150.00 2nd prize, and Lianni Choto of the Troyer Treats team claimed the $75.00 3rd prize.

Arielle Gordon had led the race to win the first station prize at the junction of the old Northern Highway in Sandhill Village, and Lianni Choto won the next $50 prize at the Burrell Boom junction. Chelsy Gillett took the $50 prize at the entrance to Vista Del Mar, and Baki claimed the last two $50 prizes at the Haulover Bridge and passing Grace Kennedy.