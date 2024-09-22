Price Family Home becomes a Place of Public Education

Photo: (l-r) William “Danny” Mason and Ryan Rhaburn

by Roy Davis (freelance writer)

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 19, 2024

Convicted murderers William “Danny” Mason and Ryan Rhaburn, who was Mason’s ranch manager, were re-arraigned for 2 counts of kidnapping when they appeared today before Justice Nigel Pilgrim.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, and the case was adjourned until October 17, when a case management conference will be held to set a date for the start of the trial.

Mason and Rhaburn first went on trial for the charges before Justice Francis Cumberbatch at the High Court in Belmopan in July of this year. But as the trial neared its completion, Justice Cumberbatch declared it a mistrial and it was aborted because one of the accused men’s defense attorneys had given an interview to one news outlet about a “no case” submission that was rejected by Justice Cumberbatch. The interview could have prejudiced the jury against the case for the Crown. Consequently, the trial was aborted and a new venue was selected for its hearing before a different judge.

The charges against Mason and Rhaburn arose from the alleged kidnapping in May 2016 of Mennonite businessman Lloyd Thiessen and his wife, Rosie, after a business deal between Mason and Thiessen did not work out.

It is alleged that Thiessen gave Mason $300,000 for the purchase of a large quantity of corn to be imported into Belize, but the corn never arrived, and Mason and Rhaburn allegedly kidnapped the couple when Thiessen went back to Mason for his money.

Thiessen and his wife were taken to Mason’s ranch, located in the vicinity of Mile 31 on the George Price Highway. They were held captive there for a while, and they were later released.

Mason is currently serving a life sentence with eligibility for parole after 35 years for the murder of Pastor Llewellyn Lucas, who was beheaded at Mason’s ranch in 2016.

At the re-arraignment, Rhaburn was represented by Senior Counsel Simeon Sampson, while Senior Counsel Hubert Elrington, who was on record for representing Mason, was reportedly not present in court due to illness.

The Crown was represented by the Director of Public Prosecution, Cheryl Lynn Vidal.