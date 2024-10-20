Youth Symposium on Mental Health

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 17, 2024

“Maya Creating Civilization” is the title of the newest exhibition at the Museum of Belize that was unveiled to the public on Wednesday, October 16, in Belize City.

The exhibit features artifacts that were discovered in Belize, some of which were created several thousands of years ago.

“This is not just my history, but our history. During my time on the African Maya History Project, I got to appreciate that many Belizeans have Maya ancestry. So, you too can share in that rich cultural connection of 4,024 years, whether it be through food, folk tales, or as when you do today, visiting the museum upstairs or an ancient Maya city,” said H.E. Dame Froyla Tzalam, Governor General of Belize.

“This exhibit is not just an invitation; it is a call to engage with a community that has shown resilience for thousands of years despite adversity; discover sustainable farming practices that embody the Maya’s profound bond with the land; stand in awe of the Nim Li Punit Jade Wind jewel, a breathtaking 1,262-year-old emblem of artistry and spirituality, radiating stories of its time. Immerse yourself in the exquisite ceramics and stoneworks that showcase the Maya’s extraordinary prowess and cultural expression,” said Minister of Culture, Hon. Francis Fonseca.

Images of the artifacts are up for display in the museum in a digital format to grasp the attention of the younger generation.

“We use photogrammetry and lidar to create 3D models and 3D images of our artifacts, our monuments, and different important parts of our structures. So, when you use photogrammetry, it’s a photo process. So, you would take an image [or] an artifact, put it on a Lazy Susan or a turntable; you would turn the object around and take several photos of it, ranging from 100 to 500 photos from different angles and on different sides of the artifact,” said Akirah August, Research Officer at the Institute of Archaeology.

“I sometimes wish there was a time machine that could take me to different parts of the 4,000 years of history, so that I could learn more about intangibles, such as the laws and values of the time. We don’t have a time machine, but I am told we now have this beautiful exhibition with all the latest gadgets,” remarked Dame Tzalam.

The exhibit will be on display at the Museum of Belize, which was once the site of the Belize City Prison until 1993, when the prison was re-located, and the building underwent major renovation, to eventually be reopened as the Museum of Belize in 2002.