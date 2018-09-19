Three men caught after allegedly robbing Fantaxia Restaurant on Queen Charlotte Street

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 17, 2018– On Saturday afternoon, around 2:30, while the Expo was taking place at the ITVET compound, three masked men robbed Fantaxia Restaurant on Queen Charlotte Street, not far from where they live. The men: Tyrone Guy, 24; Trevon Guy, 25; and Leon Westby, 23; are well-known to police and did not get far before they were apprehended.

The armed thieves entered the restaurant from the back of the establishment and tied up the four employees who were inside. They then robbed them of cell phones and other items, as well as an undisclosed amount of money.

One of the employees freed himself, rushed to a nearby checkpoint and alerted police. The officers arrived at the restaurant, along with a police vehicle, and saw the three men fleeing the scene.

The police caught the crooks and a search led to the discovery of two firearms — a 9mm pistol and a .38 Special revolver. One of the guns was found in the establishment and the other in the adjacent yard after one of the thieves threw it away upon seeing the police.

The police then freed the other employees. The men are expected to be taken to court tomorrow morning.

As mentioned before, the men are known to police and they all live in the same household in the vicinity of the restaurant.