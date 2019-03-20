Two men severely chopped in Caye Caulker

CAYE CAULKER, Mon. Mar. 18, 2019– Two brothers were hospitalized after they were severely chopped and stabbed on Caye Caulker on Thursday night, March 14.

The incident occurred sometime around 6 p.m. According to police reports, the men, Julian “Tito” Rosado and Lahji Rosado, ages unknown, had gotten in an argument with another man who was armed with a knife and a machete, and who inflicted several serious injuries to the men.

Julian was chopped several times in the head and body, and his middle finger on his left hand was severed, while Lahji was stabbed three times in the neck and back. They were initially taken to the Caye Caulker Polyclinic, and then later transported to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Julian spent the night in the hospital and was discharged on Friday, March 15, while Lahji remains hospitalized.

According to the police, the brothers were north of Caye Caulker when they accused the alleged assailant, Ephrain Pook, 30, of stealing groceries and other items from their house. Pook does not live far from where the Rosado brothers are living, and they have reportedly had other issues with Pook before, because the brothers once gave him a place to stay.

When the men went to confront Pook, he went to some nearby bushes where, apparently, he had the weapons stashed. He then went back to where the men were and inflicted the wounds.

Police have charged Pook with two counts of attempted murder, use of deadly means of harm, maim, and dangerous harm.

Although there are rumors that Pook was a mental patient, police said they have received no information that could definitively confirm that; however, Caye Caulker police have assisted him with getting his prescribed injections on a timely basis, although police did not specify what ailment the injections were being used to treat.

Still, Pook had been removed from the island before because of his disruptive behavior in the past, especially actions that were targeted at the Rosado family, although police did not specify what exactly he had done. He had apparently returned to the island, however.