Launch of Belize Music Project: 100 Years of Belizean Sound

Mentally challenged man found dead in PG

By Deshan Swasey

by Charles Gladden

PUNTA GORDA TOWN, Toledo District, Thurs. Aug. 15, 2024

The body of a homeless, allegedly mentally-challenged man was found in Punta Gorda Town on Thursday morning, August 15.

According to reports, around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, the body of Jennison Vernon, 44, was found lying face-down near the fishermen’s cooperative dock on Front Street with multiple chop wounds on his shoulders and head.

Vernon’s body was examined at the scene and transported to the Punta Gorda Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead. His body is scheduled to undergo a post-mortem examination at the Punta Gorda Hospital Morgue.

Vernon’s is the second body to be found in Punta Gorda Town in a week. Over the past weekend the body of 23-year-old Victor Bol was found in the sea. It is believed that Bol was under the influence of alcohol and was likely a victim of drowning.

