Gales Point Manatee Preschool and Primary School rehabilitation

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Apr. 7, 2025

The Ministry of Economic Transformation (MET) concluded a joint mission with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) for the “Program for Sustainable and Inclusive Belize”.

The mission took place from March 31 to April 4, with the purpose of solidifying plans for agricultural development that prioritize sustainability and inclusivity. During the mission, representatives from MET, IDB and IFAD engaged in comprehensive discussions to contextualize key components vital to enhancing the agricultural sector in Belize.

Some highlighted areas included direct support for smallholder farmers, producer groups, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), as well as the establishment of enabling environments, the promotion of gender equality, and strategies aimed at empowering youth by improving their access to productive resources.

The mission involved collaboration with critical ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security, and Enterprise (MAFSE), and the Central Executing Unit within the Ministry of Finance. It also included site visits to key locations in San Antonio, Cayo District; and Hope Creek Village and Santa Cruz Village in the Stann Creek District, to assess local needs and opportunities for development.