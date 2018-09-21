Mexican vehicle insurance requirement deferred for about 5 months

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Sept. 18, 2018– Belizeans traveling to Chetumal will likely not be denied entry because their vehicles don’t bear the Mexican vehicle insurance, as was announced previously. The Mexico Honorary Consul to Belize, Dr. Luis Montero Maldonado, told us there has been a delay in the implementation of the new Mobility Law enacted by Mexico because the Mobility Institute has not yet been established as the main body with the mandate to carry out and enforce the new laws which came into effect on September 12.

The Mexico Honorary Consul to Belize told us that there will be a delay of about 5 months before the administration begins its operation.

Dr. Maldonado explained to us in an interview today that authorities at the border are requesting that vehicles entering Mexico have the mandated insurance coverage, but a clarification must be made.

The new law (called the Mobility Law), which came into effect on September 12, will be administered by a Mobility Institute. The Governor of the state had one month from the inception of the law to appoint the director of the Mobility Institute.

After the director was appointed, which was to have been done by October 12, the institute was to have had 5 months to enact its rules and regulations and its methods of operation to enact the Mobility Law. So far, the director has not yet been appointed.

Dr. Luis Montero Maldonado said that the Mobility Institute is not yet operating. He said it is not yet known who will enforce the law – whether it will be police, the Immigration officials, or the Traffic Department, and it is not yet known what penalties will be enforced against those found driving without insurance.

He said that no authority in Chetumal should ask for insurance, because only the Mobility Institute has the mandate to apply the law.

Although people can enter Chetumal and drive in Quintana Roo without vehicle insurance, Dr. Luis Montero Maldonado said it is advisable that drivers get insurance before entering Mexico because there are heavy charges and fines levied in the event of a road traffic collision.

He said that Mexican insurance companies are now offering good rates for Belizeans, and that Mexican insurance can also be obtained from local insurance companies, some for rates of about $60 for 2 days, depending on the cost of the vehicle and the coverage required.