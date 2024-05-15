Hon. Michael “Mike” Espat laid to rest

Photo: Heat wave in Mexico (photo credit: Reuters)

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. May 13, 2024

A searing heatwave continues to affect Mexico and its neighboring countries, pushing power grids to the brink and triggering widespread blackouts.

In recent days, temperatures in Mexico have hit extreme highs, adding to the already serious energy crisis that has been affecting the region. This is something Belize knows all too well, as we are currently experiencing power shortages due to Mexico’s decision to reduce their supply to us.

Today on XTV’s Wake Up Belize, Andrew Marshalleck, Chairman of Belize Electricity Limited (BEL), noted that the situation has been affecting various countries across Central America.

“The prolonged heat and lack of rain is causing an energy crisis throughout the region. Mexico is in crisis, and Guatemala is also in crisis because their hydro is not producing the power they need. Honduras is in crisis, and so too is Costa Rica; and all of it is rooted, I would say, in climate change,” he said.

On May 10, the reading on Mexico City’s thermometers soared to 34.3 degrees Celsius (93.7 degrees Fahrenheit), surpassing the previous record set just a month earlier. The capital, typically known for its moderate climate, is struggling to cope with the intense heat.

Neighboring Puebla reached 35.2 degrees Celsius, breaking a record set in 1947. Ciudad Victoria in Tamaulipas hit a scorching 47.4 degrees Celsius, also breaking the high set in 1998.

In various other parts of Mexico, the temperature reached a staggering 50 degrees Celsius, causing schools to close and residents to suffer through power outages lasting several hours. The Mexican government has issued multiple alerts, warning of excessive demand and insufficient supply, which has strained the country’s energy infrastructure.

Mexico’s electricity regulator has faced criticism for not investing adequately in energy transmission networks and generation capacity to meet the rising demand.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who is set to leave office in October, described the blackouts as “exceptional” and assured the public that the country has sufficient generation capacity.

According to experts, they attribute the extreme weather to human-induced climate change, coupled with the El Niño phenomenon, which has been driving global temperatures higher and resulting in deadly heat waves.