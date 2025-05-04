More measles cases in Belize!

28.9 C
By Deshan Swasey

Government ministers visit hot spot areas along Belize’s western and southern borders

Immigration Minister says we must not overreact with measures following plane hijacking

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Apr. 28, 2025

When AMANDALA asked Minister Francis Fonseca, who is responsible for the Immigration portfolio, today about ramped up security measures expected after the Holy Thursday hijacking of a Tropic Air Cessna Caravan, he told us their priority has been to get a comprehensive report from all stakeholders involved. Apart from immigration personnel, those also include the police, Civil Aviation, the Airport Authority and others. A meeting of the National Security Council (chaired by the Prime Minister) was expected to take place this afternoon to discuss the matter.

For Fonseca, the importance is to ensure there is a balanced approach. “Obviously, when you’re faced with this type of incident, which is very serious, very dramatic, it’s always a call to action: it says we have to review things, we have to look at what’s in place. How can we make things more effective; how can we make it more efficient; how can we make it more secure? So that’s what we’re doing,” said Fonseca. At the same time, he cautioned that “we don’t want to lose what makes Belize so special. So, you know, we can’t overreact to one incident. As serious as that one incident was, we should not overreact to that one incident, and we have to provide the right balance.”

In Fonseca’s view, what is needed are adequate measures that will ensure both locals and tourists feel safe when boarding domestic flights or using water taxis. He added, “At the same time, we want to keep in place that feeling of community, and ‘you’re in Belize,’ and ‘you’re safe,’ but ‘you’re also relaxed,’ and can have a good time and enjoy yourselves.”

Minister says illegal activity along western and southern borders increasing

TOLEDO, Mon. Apr. 28, 2025

Last week, three government ministers were taken on a reconnaissance flight over our western and southern borders. They also visited several hotspot areas between Barrio el Juda and the Cadenas outpost, the Sarstoon area and Hunting Caye. Those ministers are Foreign Affairs Minister, Francis Fonseca; Police Minister, Kareem Musa; and Minister of National Defence and Border Security, Oscar Mira.

Minister Fonseca told Amandala that, as they are starting out a new term in government, they are striving for a coordinated approach from all key line-ministries to border issues. He shared that the exercise was useful, and the expectation is that these can be conducted more regularly – at least every quarter.

Notably, Minister Fonseca says that over the last six months, they have received increasing reports of illegal activity which includes incursions by Guatemalans, illegal logging, cattle ranching, and illegal airfields.

Following the overflight, a report will be presented to Cabinet and to the National Security Council.

