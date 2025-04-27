Derrick Chavarria wins 3rd annual Easter Monday race

Hon. Jose Mai – Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise

“[It] does not keep me silent …,” Mai affirmed.

ORANGE WALK, Wed. Apr. 23, 2025

When the media finally caught up with Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, Hon. Jose Mai today and asked him about being stripped of the oversight role in the sugar industry, he proceeded to embark on what his detractors would describe as an 8-minute diatribe. Indeed, Mai was candid and minced no words when he affirmed that he will remain a voice for the cane farmers. “The fact that I am not the Minister responsible for the sugar industry does not mute me on this particular matter,” he stated firmly. In fact, Mai shared that as Orange Walk South area representative he represents close to 800 cane farmers. He described his division as the biggest sugarcane-producing constituency in Orange Walk, and therefore affirmed that not being the minister for the sugar industry “does not keep [him] silent, none at all, on sugarcane matters.”

The Prime Minister announced the new Cabinet appointments on March 15, but it would not be until several days later that the country would learn that, while the wording of the title of Mai’s portfolio of ministries remains the same, he would no longer be the substantive minister responsible for the sugar industry. Prime Minister John Briceño was taking over that role, while economist, Dr. Osmond Martinez would have day-to-day oversight. Mai was blunt in his remarks about the change, though: “For ASR, I believe they will view it as a victory for them. For the farmer, they view it as treason, probably,” he said.

As the Prime Minister had revealed first on a morning show, the change was apparently triggered by concerns raised by the multinational, American Sugar Refining (ASR), the parent company of Belize Sugar Industries Ltd. (BSI), about the handling of the sugar industry. PM Briceño had flown to Miami for an emergency meeting with ASR representatives in February 2025 prior to the March 12 general elections. Minister Mai today revealed that he found out about the meeting like everyone else—“after the fact.” He therefore noted that he has no knowledge of what ASR’s concerns are because he “was not privy to any discussion that they had in Florida.”

Mai then proceeded to express skepticism about what constituted an emergency for ASR, pointing out that the corporation enjoys significant benefits in Belize. “First, they have benefitted tremendously from concessions in this country,” he shared. Among them, he pointed to environmental tax exemptions, which he says, “nobody else has in this country.” Another benefit, according to Mai, is fuel subsidy, which he described as double dipping, given that the company would already be receiving concessions that the small farmers do not enjoy. He shared his opinion that fuel subsidy should be reserved only for the small farmers who toil to keep their costs low so they could “maximize on the little that’s left.” According to Mai, ASR has also benefited from the farmers paying 65% of some of their costs. “We all know that’s a big problem,” he remarked.

The Minister also listed ASR’s monopoly on the export opportunities to the U.S., and its monopoly on the local market as benefits they also receive in Belize. He added that Santander Sugar Group has been unsuccessful in its attempts to access both markets. Mai questioned how, with such an advantageous economic state due to these favourable conditions, ASR could claim an emergency, particularly when global sugar prices have been at their highest levels in years. “Then something is terribly wrong with the way you manage,” declared Mai, while suggesting, “maybe then do something else.” He stated, “Nothing that we have done in the Ministry of Agriculture has caused them to have an emergency. Nothing that the government has done has caused them an emergency. A standoff for three years with the cane farmers wouldn’t cause them to be in such an emergency state. So I don’t know.” Always considering the farmers’ circumstances, Mai questioned, “If you’re having these concessions and you’re having problems, then what about the farmer?”

Mai did express his hope that the parties can resolve their issues, especially given that it is a difficult time for cane farmers due to an estimated 30% drop in production this sugar crop season. His hope is that the company could work together with the farmers, but he acknowledged that he finds it “very difficult,” and added, “I hope that they could find some way out of the emergency that they have – if they have one.” He also admitted that he does not know what the government can do to solve their problem; and, while he says some view the portfolio change as a demotion and humiliation, he says he views it as a way “for another person to do something different.”

Like the farmers, Mai looks toward the report from the Commission of Inquiry to assist the industry in moving forward with fairness to all sides. “I wouldn’t want to see that the sugar industry crumbles under the PUP government,” he commented. The Minister affirmed that changes must come, including via legislation to fix the weaknesses in the industry. Otherwise, he says, “we won’t survive.”

Mai declared that he remains on standby if called upon to assist, and committed to be the voice for ALL farmers, as that is what they were elected and appointed to do.