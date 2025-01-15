Amandala Year in Review 2024 – Part 2

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 13, 2025

After being reported missing since last week Saturday, January 4, the family of Mason Patnett is fearing the worst as they continue their search for him.

On the date above, Patnett, 36, departed from his Vista Del Mar home sometime at night after speaking with his partner on the phone, and when she returned to the residence the following day, he wasn’t there, and their door was left open with no signs of forced entry.

Attempts to contact him on his cell phone were unsuccessful, with all the calls directed to voicemail. When authorities reviewed surveillance footage, they found no leads.

At the publishing of this article, on Tuesday, January 14, it has been 10 days since Patnett mysteriously disappeared from his home, and his family and friends are fearing that he is dead.

“Every time we hear of a potential body or anything like that, we’re going to go through the same emotions every single time” said Patnett’s sister, Sasha Patnett.

Patnett had his share of problems with the law in the past, as he was remanded to the Belize Central Prison for drug trafficking. Notably, in 2012, he was charged with attempted murder of a Ladyville man, but that charge was dropped. The remains of the alleged victim were found in late 2014.

But despite his past run-ins with the law his family keeps a positive mind, while continuing their search. Patnett is described as a slim, 5’73 Creole man with long, curly hair, a brown complexion, and tattoos on both hands. He was last seen wearing a green shirt and green camouflage cargo shorts. Persons with information on his whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or 611-4270.