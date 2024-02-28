Mother and 2 sons charged for handling stolen goods (missing taximan’s car)

Photo: Imari Young (left) and Devin Young, charged with handling stolen goods

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Feb. 23, 2024

A missing taximan’s vehicle and keys were found at the home of a mother of the Fresh Pond area of Burrell Boom, and as a result police have levied criminal charges of handling stolen goods against the family of 3, the mother and her two sons, ages 18 and 22.

This morning, after more than 48 hours in detention for an alleged murder, attempted murder and handling stolen goods, the family of 3 appeared in the Belize City Magistrate’s Court to be arraigned.

Tricia Therese Young, a cleaner, was charged jointly with her two sons, 22-year-old Devin Christopher Young, a construction worker, and Imari Jamar Young, 18, also a construction worker, all residents of Fresh Pond area, Burrell Boom Village..

The trio, in the presence of their attorney, Richard “Dickie” Bradley, appeared before a Senior Magistrate in Court #6 where they were read a single charge of handling stolen goods.

Allegations are that the trio, on Tuesday, February 20, dishonestly assisted in the retention of a gold colored Prism taxi-vehicle with L/P, D2288 and vin#- 1Y/SK5285. The vehicle, property of Rosalito Theadoro Pacheco, a taximan from Corozal who has been reported missing, is valued at $7,000.

At their arraignment, the trio all pleaded not guilty to handling stolen goods. Their attorney, Dickie Bradley asked the Senior Magistrate to take record of his clients’ time of detention and when they had been brought to court, which he said exceeded the 48 hours detention and rights of his clients.

According to Bradley, Young and her two sons were detained from Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at around 6:10 p.m., and the crime she was told she was being detained for was abetment to murder.

Both of Young’s sons spoke to the court and explained their nightmare of being beaten whilst in custody, allegedly at the hands of law enforcement officers.

After making note of their alleged police brutality, with no objection to bail, the trio were granted bail in the sum of $2,000 each plus one surety of the same amount, with conditions that they must report once a week, on Fridays, to the Burrell Boom Police Station; also, they must attend all their court appointments as ordered by the court.

The Young family all met bail and are due back in Court #6 on April 24, 2024.