General

Mother dies in RTA

A 38-year-old mother perished in a collision with a 4Runner on the Aguacate Lagoon Road in Spanish Lookout

Charles Gladden
BELIZE CITY, Mon. Mar. 14, 2022– A woman who resided in the Green Hills area of Spanish Lookout in the Cayo District lost her life as a result of a road traffic accident that occurred on Saturday, March 12.

Maria Norma Cedillo, 38, a Belizean housewife, along with her 8-year-old child, was traveling on her motorbike toward Green Hills along a route from Spanish Lookout when the motorcycle collided with a 1997 4Runner, which was being driven by Jesson Geovanny Guevara Perez, 24, a Guatemalan laborer of Bullet Tree Falls, Cayo District, who was heading from Aguacate Falls towards Spanish Lookout Village.

According to initial police reports, Perez was driving his vehicle on the Aguacate Lagoon Road, 1st Avenue 70th Street, in Spanish Lookout, in a direction opposite to the one in which Cedillo was heading, when he allegedly miscalculated as he was swerving along a curve, which caused him to collide head-on into Cedillo’s motorcycle. Cedillo was severely injured and died shortly after.

Her 8-year-old child, who was injured in the head and body, was transported to the Western Regional Hospital and is listed in a critical condition. Also, the lifeless body of Maria Cedillo was transported to the San Ignacio Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“I know that Mister Perez was immediately detained. I cannot say whether he has been charged as yet, but I know police officers already issued him with a Notice of Intended Prosecution, and the necessary blood and urine samples were requested. Whether he complies or not, it will be sent to us today,” said Communications Director of the Belize Police Department, ASP Fitzroy Yearwood at a weekly police press briefing. It has been reported that Perez’s vehicle was damaged on the front driver’s side.

So far, it is unclear whether Cedillo or her child was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Previous articleFully automatic gun found in Belize City
Next articleBehave like a terrorist, get treated like one – COMPOL

