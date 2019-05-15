Mother’s Day stabbing murder in Corozal

Girl, 19, fatally stabs girl, also 19

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. May 13, 2019– Ana Villanueva, 19, a resident of Corozal Town and the 2017 Valedic-torian for Ladyville Technical High School, was stabbed in her chest during an altercation with another girl, and died almost immediately. The girl who stabbed her has been detained, pending charges of murder. She is also 19 years old.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 last night at a Mother’s Day event that was held at a house on 4th Street North and 10th Avenue, in the town. Police said that on their arrival at the house, they saw Villanueva lying on the road not far from the house where she had been socializing, with a stab wound in her chest. She was rushed to the Corozal Town Community Hospital by police, but she was declared dead on arrival.

During the regular Monday police press brief held this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ACP Joseph Myvette, the Head of National Crimes Investigation, told us that while Villanueva was at the event with her friend, another teenager at the event began to make insulting comments that were aimed at her, and the teenager then rode away on a bicycle.

She came back about 20 minutes later, after Villanueva had said goodbye to her friend, whom she was with at the party, and walked out of the yard.

Police said that as she did so, however, a teenager identified as Zaina Armstrong, 19, also of Corozal Town, attacked and stabbed Villanueva, and Villanueva ran to escape from her, and fell to the roadside.

Armstrong then rode away on her bicycle.

Myvette said it is not yet clear what led to the altercation, but Armstrong has been found and is in custody pending charges of murder. Also, the knife believed to be the murder weapon has been recovered.

Myvette said that they have no evidence to indicate that Villanueva was armed, and if she was posing a threat to Armstrong. Myvette also said that if there had been an ongoing conflict between the two teenagers, no reports of this were made to the police.

Ladyville Tech High School posted that the life of its “past outstanding student and valedictorian from Ladyville Technical High School, class of 2017, was cut short this weekend. Sad to see how in today’s society, violence is taking our bright minds from us so sudden and tragically. REST IN PEACE, ANNA.”

Her friends and neighbors in Corozal said that she was friendly and helpful.

In an interview on KREM Radio today, her neighbor and friend said that she would always be remembered for her friendliness and her radiant personality.