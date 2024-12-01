Burrell Boom and surrounding villages underwater!

25.6 C
Motorcycle collision kills man, injuries woman

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Jose Hoppington, deceased

by Charles Gladden

BELLA VISITA, Toledo District, Thurs. Nov. 28, 2024

A motorcycle accident claimed the life of a well-known electrician from the Toledo District on Wednesday night, November 27, and left a woman injured.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Jose Hoppington of Independence Village and the injured woman is 34-year-old Xiomara Molina, a high school teacher.

Hoppington was riding a motorcycle after 9:00 p.m. in Bella Visita Village, Toledo District when he collided with Molina who was also riding a motorcycle in front of the Toledo Teacher’s Credit Union.

Reports suggest that the motorists collided head-on. Hoppington was transported to the Independence Polyclinic where he was pronounced dead. Molina sustained injuries to her forehead, left leg, and left forearm and remains hospitalized at the Independence Polyclinic.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the fatal accident.

