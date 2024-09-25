Belize City Independence Day Ceremony & parade

Two fatal motorcycle RTAs on Independence weekend

Photo: Chuc and Maldonado wrecked cycles

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Sept. 23, 2024

Either vehicle drivers are blind to the presence of motorcycle riders on our narrow highways, or our young motorcycle riders are getting high from the Belize breeze blowing through their faces, or both; whatever the cause, this motorcycle carnage of our productive age youth just feels like way too much. It is noted that the vast majority of these accidents occur at night.

On September 8, an aspiring young female vet dies in a motorcycle collision…

On September 9, a male teenager loses his life in a motorcycle accident in O.W…

On September 14, 3 fatal road traffic accidents (RTAs), 1 is a male on a motorcycle…

And now – 2 more motorcycle deaths over the Independence Day weekend…

On Friday night, September 20, a male teenager lost his life on the George Price Highway in Unitedville, Cayo District, when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle that was coming in the opposite direction. Reports suggest that after 7:30 p.m., Miguel Maldonado, 16, was riding in the direction of Belmopan when he was hit head-on by a Toyota Corolla that was going toward San Ignacio Town.

The impact severely mangled Maldonado’s motorcycle, and flung him to the side of the highway. Maldonado was taken to the Western Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Samples were taken from the driver of the Corolla, identified as Donovan Tzib, and he was served with an NIP (Notice of Intended Prosecution) while the investigation is being carried out.

The following night, a man was killed similarly near the entrance of Hopkins Village, Stann Creek District.

Reports indicate that the deceased, Christian Chuc, 29, was knocked off his motorcycle. Additional reports mentioned that the driver of the vehicle that knocked down Chuc failed to stop and help him, making it a hit-and-run accident.

This looks like a need for a different kind of State of Emergency.