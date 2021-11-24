Motorcyclist killed in George Price Highway RTA

BELIZE CITY, Wednesday. Nov. 17, 2021 — On Wednesday, November 17, a motorcyclist lost his life when he was hit by a vehicle while riding in front of Leslie’s Imports on the George Price Highway.

Reports are indicating that at about 8:30 that night, 27-year-old Kerwick Samuels was driving on the George Price Highway — heading from the direction of the Chetumal Roundabout, when his vehicle hit a man on a motorcycle who was heading in the opposite direction. The victim, who was later identified as 39-year-old Amilcar Sanchez, sustained severe head and body injuries, and although he was initially conscious after the accident, he passed away while being treated at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Samuels reported to police investigators that while he was driving, the motorcycle appeared from outside of his field of view, and the front-left portion of his vehicle hit the motorbike.

The Police Department is currently investigating this incident. It is unclear at this time if either Samuels or Sanchez were under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred.