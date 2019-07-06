Musings by the Curious Non-Conformist

With all that’s happening in the news and around us today, I thought it would be an opportune time to share a piece by a good friend of mine from SpokenWord501, Mr. Kyraan Gabourel. Of course, the written piece will be great, but nothing compares to watching Kyo D’Assassin pump his soul, passion and unequivocal vigour as he brings his pieces to life.

I share with you “Di Revolution Noh Wahn Be Stream Live”:

Yu1 wahn2 kyant3 stay home

Yu wahn kyant go pahn Facebook

fi4 comment & troll bowt5

Yu wahn kyant geh6 lost eena7 Love & Hip Hop

Empire and Snapchat

Kaaz8 di9 revolution noh wahn be stream live

Di revolution noh wahn be stream live

Di revolution noh wahn be brought to you

By Aflac during di NBA series

Ih10 noh wahn show di PM di blow wa11 horn

di play “God Saves The Queen”

with di Wesley Methodist Choir

Backed up by di Imperial Band

Fi goh eat Boil Up

weh12 dehn tek weh 13from Mercy Kitchen

Di revolution noh wahn be stream live

Di revolution noh wahn be sponsored by NICH

Nor ih wahn have Madame Haylock

or Leroy Green as dehn14 star

Di revolution noh wahn mek15 life easy

Ih noh wahn tun16 yu paati17 into bashment

Ih noh wahn gi18 yu quality and savings

Di revolution noh wahn be stream live, Bileezyans19

Yu noh wahn si 20noh picha21 with Yu & J A

di rob Hofius during wa riot

or di try strap wa flat screen

pahn22 top of wa beech krooza23

Di Boledo Queen no wahn able

fi predict di winner afta nine, nationwide

Di revolution noh wahn be stream live

Yu noh wahn si Babylon

Di buss shot24 aata25 people

pahn YouTube or Flipogram

Yu no wahn si Wil Maheia

di geh run owta26 PG fi weh he believe

Yu noh wahn see vines of Audrey

di walk through Bileez27

eena wa Antonio Soberanis t-shirt

She mi di save28 fi di right time

Positive Vibes… Krem, Love & Wave

Noh wahn be so relevant

And nobody wahn kyaa bowt

who di play with who

bikaaz29 Bileezyans wahn di look

fi wa brighta30 day

Di revolution noh wahn be stream live

Yu no wahn si no highlights

pahn di 6:30 news

No picha of Churchians31 di mek noise

Or Fadda32 di throw wa tantrum

Di song noh wahn be written by

Frankie Reneau or Colville Young

Nor sang by Jackie Castillo,

Tremett Perriott or Jenny Lovell

Di revolution noh wahn be stream live

Di revolution noh wahn come

Afta wa commercial bowt

“Si Podemos”, Tony’s Super Store

or wa paid political announcement

Yu noh wahn kyaa33 bowt

who could mek yu rich,

di best phone deals or

weh di next concert wahn deh34

Di revolution noh wahn taste beta3535 Beta = better with stout

Ih noh wahn be bias like

K-TV or Be di Next Supa Star

Di revolution wahn put yu behind di wheels

Di revolution… not stream live

Not stream live, not victimized

Di revolution noh wahn show

Pon channel 7 or 5, Belize

Di revolution wahn be live!

Stay Curious.

(Endnotes)

1 Yu = you

2 Wahn = will, shall

3 Kyant = can’t

4 Fi = to, for

5 Bowt = about

6 Geh = get

7 Eena = in

8 Kaaz = cause, because

9 Di = the

10 Ih = it, she, he

11 Wa = a

12 Weh = that, where, what

13 Tek weh = take/took away

14 Dehn = their, they

15 Mek = make

16 Tun = turn

17 Paati = party

18 Gi = give

19 Bileezyans = Belizeans

20 Si = see

21 Picha = picture

22 Pahn = pon

23 Beech krooza = beach cruiser = a popular type of bicycle used in Belize

24 Di buss shot = shooting

25 Aata = at, at the

26 Owta = out of

27 Bileez = Belize

28 Mi di save = was saving

29 Bikaaz = because

30 Brighta = brighter

31 Churchians = hypocritical Christians

32 Fadda = Father, Anglican or Catholic

priest

33 Kyaa = care

34 Deh = there, where, be

35 Beta = better