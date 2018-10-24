Nathaniel Lockwood, 21, critical at KHMH

SANDHILL, Belize District, Mon. Oct. 22. 2018– Nathaniel Lockwood, a Sandhill resident, is in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital after he was shot multiple times by an unknown shooter who got out of a vehicle and fired at him.

The shooter then got back into the vehicle and drove away towards Orange Walk Town. Lockwood was shot in his back, leg, arm and abdomen.

During the weekly police brief held this morning at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo, Commander of Crimes Investigation, said that Lockwood was at a party Saturday night in Sandhill, when he met his friend, Lyndon Ramos, 35, of Gardenia, who asked Lockwood to take him to Gardenia.

At about 12:30 Sunday morning, they left Sandhill and were traveling to Gardenia on Lockwood’s motorcycle, when a vehicle began to follow them. The vehicle drove up behind their motorcycle and hit it, causing Lockwood to lose control of the motorbike, which ran off the road.

Lockwood and Ramos fell off the motorcycle and landed in the bushes, and that was when the unknown shooter came out of his vehicle and fired at Lockwood.

The shooter then got back into the SUV and drove towards Orange Walk Town.

Ramos told police that he saw his friend bleeding and unable to move, and he quickly called for help, and people in the area who were also alerted by the gunfire came and Lockwood was rushed to the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

Lockwood’s family said that his lungs have collapsed and he will have to undergo surgery so that a pin can be placed in his leg, but the cost is $1,500. The family said that they will have a barbeque sale in Sandhill to raise funds for his medical expenses.

Cowo said that the motive for the shooting is still not known. Cowo said that Lockwood is unknown to police.