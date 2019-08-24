National Belikin 8-Ball Finals in P.G. – Chatta’s of O.W. – Champs!!!

BELMOPAN, Wed. Aug. 21, 2019– The 22nd Annual National Belikin 8-Ball Tournament concluded over the weekend at the newly constructed Sports Complex in Punta Gorda Town. Throughout the country, teams competed from May to win a spot in the National Finals. Representing their region were: Mighty Ducks (Corozal), Mean Machine (San Pedro), Chatta’s and Emalee (Orange Walk), Long Island and Warriors (Belize District), BRC Shooters (Belmopan), CK Shooters (Cayo), Warriors (Stann Creek), and Challengers (Toledo).

The results of the tournament are as follows: 1st Place – won by Chatta’s of Orange Walk. Interestingly, this team was the sub-champs from Orange Walk. 2nd Place – won by CK Shooters of Cayo. 3rd Place – won by Mighty Ducks of Corozal.

We must note that this was the first Belikin 8-Ball tournament whereby teams were allowed to have only one player who does not reside in their district. This was an attempt to have the teams more balanced, so that whichever team won, it would be comprised mostly of players from that specific district. So, Big-Up to Chatta’s, who had players who are from Orange Walk only.

The Belize Billiards Sports Federation (BBSF) thanks Bowen and Bowen for sponsoring the tournament, the Police Department for their assistance, and the Toledo Billiards Association under President Jak Villafranco.

Next year, the tournament will be hosted in Stann Creek District.

Remember, Belikin and Billiards – The Best Team Ever!!!