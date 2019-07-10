National Over-40 reg. season ends; back match to decide playoff spot in South Group

BELMOPAN, Sun. July 7, 2019– The National Over-40 Football Tournament 2018-2019 Closing Season regular season completed its fixture with 4 games this past weekend, except for 2 back matches which remain. Two games each were played on Saturday and Sunday, July 6 & 7.

On Saturday evening at the Isidoro Beaton Stadium, undefeated Belmopan Veterans were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Verdes Veterans. Belmopan got a goal each from Oliver Wiltshire (13’) and Armando Dubon (72’); while Real Verdes goals were by David Aldana (13’) and Robert Muschamp (28’). Meanwhile, at the MCC Grounds in Belize City, it was BDF Veterans, 5-2, over Plaza Veterans. Vallan Symns had a hat trick for BDF (31’, 36’ & 75’) along with a goal each from Freddie Roches (80’) and Lyndon Flores (82’); while Ledwin Dixon (42’) and Julio Suazo (57’) scored for Plaza.

In the opener of a double-header on Sunday at the Norman Broaster Stadium, Dean Flowers netted all 3 goals (42’, 46’ & 70’) for River Walk Quintas Veterans in a 3-3 draw with visiting Roaring Creek Veterans, who had a goal apiece from Guillermo Ico (15’), Erwin Zuniga (36’) and Luis Martinez (88’). In the nightcap, the visiting San Pedro Veterans crushed the home team Santels United Veterans, 5-1, with 2 goals apiece from Christopher Hendricks (10’ & 74’) and Jason Sutherland (75’ & 90’), and the other from Oliver Hendricks (48’); while the long goal for Santels was by Gary Wiltshire (33’).

The 2 playoff spots in the North Group are taken by Kulture Yabra Veterans and San Pedro Veterans; while only Belmopan Veterans is sure of a spot in the South. (See standings below; playoff teams *.) Golden Eagles FC has 2 back matches remaining; one at home against winless Roaring Creek Veterans, and the other on the road against Real Verdes Veterans. With Golden Eagles expected to win easily against Roaring Creek, this Sunday’s clash with Real Verdes is decisive for both teams. Verdes needs to win; a draw may be enough for Golden Eagles.

That decisive back match is scheduled for this coming Sunday in San Ignacio.

Sunday, July 14

4:00 p.m. – Real Verdes Veterans vs Golden Eagle FC Veterans – Norman Broaster Stadium