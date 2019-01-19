NEBL 2019 Opening Night at Civic

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 17, 2019– The National Elite Basketball League (NEBL) tips off its 2019 season this Friday night, January 18, with its showcase opener at the Belize Civic Center featuring defending champion, Belize Hurricanes vs Griga Dream Ballers. Tip-off time is 9:00 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Belize City Defenders travel west to the Sacred Heart Auditorium in San Ignacio to face Verdes; and the San Pedro Tiger Sharks head north to challenge the Orange Walk Running Rebels at the Orange Walk Sporting Complex. Both games tip-off at 8:30 p.m.

First two weeks schedule:

Friday, January 18

9:00 p.m. – Belize Hurricanes vs Griga Dream Ballers – Belize Civic Center

Saturday, January 19

8:30 p.m. – Orange Walk Running Rebels vs San Pedro Tiger Sharks – OW Multi-Purpose Complex

8:30 p.m. – Verdes vs Belize City Defenders – SHC Auditorium

Friday, January 25

9:00 p.m. – Belize City Defenders vs Belmopan Bandits – Belize Civic Center

Saturday, January 26

8:30 p.m. – Griga Dream Ballers vs Verdes – Russel Chiste Garcia Auditorium

9:00 p.m. – San Pedro Tiger Sharks vs Orange Walk Running Rebels – Belize Civic Center