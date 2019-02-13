NEBL scores, highlights and upcoming schedule; O.W. Rebels game postponed

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 11, 2019– According to the box scores released by the NEBL after an exciting weekend that saw two games on Friday night and one on Saturday night, young Orange Walk guard Dwayne Cummings did not see any action in their game lost to Griga Dream Ballers on Saturday night. It is not yet clear if Dwayne was on the team bench, but the box scores show (DNP), meaning he did not play in the game. The shocking news of his killing later that night after the game had ended put a damper on the high spirits that the sporting community was enjoying following 3 exciting weekend games.

On Friday night at the Belize Civic Center, defending champion Belize Hurricanes was upstaged by visiting Verdes from Cayo, who saw the return to action of their captain, Richard Troyer, while the Hurricanes were without center Brian White and guard Devin Daly due to injuries. Verdes led all the way, finishing with a 76-65 victory over the home team. Leading the visitors were Tyrone Hall 18 pts 2 rebs 5 assts, Kris Frazier 14 pts 8 rebs, Richard Troyer 12 pts 9 rebs 3 assts, Elvis Usher, Jr. 10 pts 4 rebs, and Travis Lennan 5 pts 7 rebs; while the Hurricanes were led by Glency Lopez 16 pts 2 rebs 5 assts, Akeem Watters 13 pts 7 rebs 3 assts, Akeem Trapp 10 pts 3 rebs, Tyrie Orosco 8 pts 10 rebs, and Jordan Daniels 7 pts 6 rebs.

Also on Friday night at the UB Gym, the home team was again disappointed, as Belmopan Bandits could not hold on to a big first quarter 31-19 lead against the San Pedro Tiger Sharks, who narrowed the Bandits’ lead to 1 pt, 43-42, by half time, and then took over in second half, cruising to an 81-69 road win. Playing big for the Tiger Sharks were Martevuius Adams 22 pts 8 rebs, Douglas Valley 20 pts 4 rebs, Brandon Rogers 11 pts 3 rebs 3 assts, Winston Pratt 9 pts 4 rebs, Ashton Edwards 8 pts, and Tyrone Edwards 5 pts 3 rebs 7 assts; while the Bandits had Daniel “Buddy” Nolberto with 20 pts 5 rebs 3 assts, Jevonte Hughes 18 pts 12 rebs 4 assts, and Brandon Flowers 4 pts 11 rebs.

In the only NEBL game on Saturday night, Griga Dream Ballers travelled all the way to Sugar City, where they pulled out a 79-69 victory against the Orange Walk Running Rebels at the O.W. Multi-Purpose Complex. Top scorers for the Dream Ballers were Jamal Kelly 25 pts 3 assts, Delvon Henderson 14 pts 2 rebs, Nayib Casimiro 12 pts, and Daniel Conorque 10 pts 7 rebs 8 assts; while the Rebels had Roger Reneau 16 pts 6 rebs, Isaiah Thomas 12 pts 7 rebs 4 assts, and Julien Travis 11 pts 4 rebs.

Upcoming O.W. Rebels game postponed

A release today from NEBL Commissioner Karim Juan: “The game scheduled this Friday at the UB gymnasium in Belmopan between Orange Walk Running Rebels and Belmopan Bandits has been postponed.”

In the other scheduled games, the release also asked all teams “…to please have a moment of silence before your next home game in honor of Dwayne Cummings who lost his life last night.”

Below are the upcoming games:

Friday at 9:00 p.m. – Belize City Defenders vs Mirage/Smart Belize Hurricanes at Belize Civic Center.

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. – Griga Dream Ballers vs San Pedro Tiger Sharks at Russel Chiste Garcia Auditorium in Dangriga.