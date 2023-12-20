New chapter for Miss Universe Belize

Photo: Destinee Arnold, President, House of Crowns; Miss Universe Belize

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Fri. Dec. 15, 2023

The Miss Universe Belize pageant has entered a new era with House of Crowns by Team Destination assuming ownership.

House of Crowns by Team Destination in a release said it is a non-profit organization that believes in providing pageant contestants and titleholders with quality training in all pageantry aspects, including marketing, fundraising, mental health promotion, and image consulting.

The organization, led by Destinee Arnold, the 2019 Miss Universe Belize, (not to be mistaken with the 2021 Miss Earth, Belize’s Destiny Wagner), is dedicated to elevating the standard of pageantry and showcasing Belizean beauty and talents on a global stage.

As the new custodians, the House of Crowns has pledged to select representatives who embody beauty and grace, but who also serve as ambassadors for social causes and who positively impact society.

With a series of events leading up to the crowning of the next Miss Universe Belize on April 13, 2024, the organization hopes to highlight both the intelligence and talents of the contestants by providing a platform for them to engage with communities and contribute to various causes.

Arnold, president of the House of Crowns, brings her wealth of experience and insights to the role.

“It is definitely daunting to be on the other side of things, but at the same time, I’m excited because I already understand the responsibility, and with anything I do, [I do] to the best of my ability,” she said, recognizing her dedicated team who will be working alongside her.

Arnold has had extensive experience in pageantry, and collaborated with previous pageant directors including immediate former director, Romeo Escobar.

In fact, the shift in leadership follows Escobar’s withdrawal from the Miss Universe franchise back in February. Escobar, who first took over the franchise in 2018, faced challenges in updating pageantry in Belize amidst local and international mistrust.

However, his tenure saw the elevation of the Miss Universe Belize pageant, with Belizean contestants gaining recognition on the global stage, and the government starting to support the pageant.

Escobar’s departure came after the franchise was obtained by the JKN Global Group, leading to changes in business models that did not align with his vision. Nonetheless, his legacy includes sending four exceptional Belizean women to compete in the Miss Universe pageant, and building a strong foundation for the future.

“I think that with anything that happens in history, you learn from it, you gain insight and experience, and it’s up to you to utilize that for the betterment of whatever you’re doing,” Arnold said, acknowledging all she has learned from past directors.