28.9 C
Belize City
Monday, April 21, 2025

DNA bill to be a game-changer in Belize?

Gian Cho, Executive Director of the National...

Firearm and Ammunitions Board goes digital

(l-r) David Hodge, Chargé d'Affaires and Hon....

Dr. Leroy Almendarez becomes Public Utilities CEO

by Charles Gladden BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Apr. 10,...

New Transport Board named

HighlightsNew Transport Board named
By Deshan Swasey

Transport Board holds inaugural meeting

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. Apr. 15, 2025

A newly appointed Transport Board has been established, which will fall under the Ministry of Constitution and Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, and Transportation.

The following are the appointed members: Joel Cervantes, serving as its Chairman; Debora Jones, as its Deputy Chair; Clementina Castillo, representing Private Sector Users of Public Transport; Senior Superintendent Calbert Flowers, representing the Belize Police Department; Russell Medina, representing the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH); Thomas Shaw, representing the Public Transport Providers; and Peter Williams, Deputy Chief Transport Officer and Designate Representative of the Chief Transport Officer.

The new Transport Board officially assumed its duties on Monday, April 14, holding its inaugural meeting in Belmopan with Transport Minister, Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh, voicing his transformative vision for Belize’s public transportation system.

“The first meeting focused on training, on the role of the Board, and matters related to transportation in Belize. I am confident that they will fulfill their mandate very well in service to the Belizean public,” he said to Amandala.

Also present at the Transport Board meeting were Chester Williams, incoming Chief Executive Officer; Leon Gentle, Chief Transport Officer; and Anna Loague, Director of Policy Planning and Research.

Check out our other content

BEL rates to go up?

Passions rise against Cayo Rosario project

DCP Rosado triumphs in retroactive promotion battle

5 teens arraigned for abuse of horse

Teen charged with rape

License plate bandit on the loose

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.