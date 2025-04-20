DNA bill to be a game-changer in Belize?

Transport Board holds inaugural meeting

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Tues. Apr. 15, 2025

A newly appointed Transport Board has been established, which will fall under the Ministry of Constitution and Religious Affairs, Indigenous Affairs, and Transportation.

The following are the appointed members: Joel Cervantes, serving as its Chairman; Debora Jones, as its Deputy Chair; Clementina Castillo, representing Private Sector Users of Public Transport; Senior Superintendent Calbert Flowers, representing the Belize Police Department; Russell Medina, representing the Ministry of Infrastructure Development and Housing (MIDH); Thomas Shaw, representing the Public Transport Providers; and Peter Williams, Deputy Chief Transport Officer and Designate Representative of the Chief Transport Officer.

The new Transport Board officially assumed its duties on Monday, April 14, holding its inaugural meeting in Belmopan with Transport Minister, Hon. Dr. Louis Zabaneh, voicing his transformative vision for Belize’s public transportation system.

“The first meeting focused on training, on the role of the Board, and matters related to transportation in Belize. I am confident that they will fulfill their mandate very well in service to the Belizean public,” he said to Amandala.

Also present at the Transport Board meeting were Chester Williams, incoming Chief Executive Officer; Leon Gentle, Chief Transport Officer; and Anna Loague, Director of Policy Planning and Research.