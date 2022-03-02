NHI to be expanded

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Feb. 28, 2022– Last Thursday, Prime Minister of Belize, Hon. John Briceño, and Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Kevin Bernard visited three medical facilities in Belize City that are part of the National Health Insurance (NHI) program in preparation for the rollout of the public insurance scheme in other parts of the country. The facilities that were visited by the PM and Health Minister included the Mercy Clinic, the Matron Roberts Clinic, and the Integral Health Care Partners Clinic.

Currently, the NHI program is available solely on the Southside of Belize City and the southern districts, Stann Creek and Toledo. During the upcoming expansion of the NHI, the program will be made available in the northern districts.

Prime Minister Briceño told local media that NHI will be introduced in the Corozal District, and subsequently in Orange Walk.

”The previous government expanded, but it was limited to where they gave it and limited in service. With the very same budget with what they got, what they did, they opened it for competition, and by doing that the prices have gone down. We’re opening up to more people, and more services are being offered for the same budget they were having under the previous government,” said PM Briceño.

Prime Minister Briceño said that taxpayers’ dollars will be used to provide the services of the NHI and noted that the Government of Belize is spending approximately 150 million dollars annually in the Ministry of Health.