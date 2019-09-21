Nil-nil, Verdes and Bandits still tied at top of PLB standings; REVISED PLB Week 7 schedule

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Sept. 19, 2019

Nil-nil, Verdes and Bandits

The much anticipated Week 6 back match between undefeated Verdes FC and Bandits Sport ended in a nil-nil stalemate last night at the FFB Stadium in a match that hardly lived up to its “El Classico” build-up. Over 50 fouls were called by referee Amir Castilla, resulting in a very disjointed game that saw very few shots at goal, though the majority of play occurred in the Bandits defensive half of the field. Noticeably missing from the Verdes line-up were sweeper/captain Elroy Smith and midfielder/striker Krisean Lopez, both serving suspensions; while Bandits sweeper Dalton Eiley had to leave the game early with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. Early on, Bandits’ defender Ian Gaynair made hard contact with Verdes’ Mexican striker Mariano Landero, who left the game for a few minutes with a bloodied nose.

It was not a very pretty game, and Verdes fans, hungry for a goal, were severely disappointed when referee Castilla choose not to call an obvious hand ball as Bandits defender Ian Gaynair slid to block a pass inside the eighteen by Verdes’ (former Bandit) Jerome “Jarro” James, who entered the game late in second half. With the 0-0 draw, both teams remain undefeated to end the first round of the PLB 2019-2020 Opening Season.

REVISED PLB Week 7 schedule

Yesterday, the Premier League of Belize (PLB) Secretariat released a revised schedule for this weekend’s, Week 7 games in the PLB 2019-2020 Opening Season. Previously, there were 2 games scheduled for Saturday night – Altitude FC vs Placencia Assassins FC, and Bandits Sport vs San Pedro Pirates FC; and 2 games on Sunday, BDF FC vs Verdes FC, and Wagiya Sporting Club vs FF Valley Pride FC. The revised schedule has 3 games on Friday night, and only 1 game remaining on Sunday, that between BDF FC and Verdes FC at the MCC Grounds.

See the revised Week 7 schedule below:

Friday, September 20

7:30 p.m. – Altitude FC vs Placencia Assassins FC – M.A. Stadium

7:30 p.m. – Wagiya SC vs FF Valley Pride FC – Carl Ramos Stadium

8:00 p.m. – Bandits Sport vs San Pedro Pirates FC – Isidoro Beaton Stadium

Sunday, September 22

4:00 p.m. – BDF FC vs Verdes FC – MCC Grounds

Apologies for Leading Scorers Table

We apologize for the error in our Tuesday edition report on Amandala page 14, where the Club Standings at Week 7 was erroneously repeated, instead of the Leading Goal Scorers Table. As we noted, only Krisean Lopez and Ashton Torres are Belizeans listed in the present 9 top goal scorers.

With last night’s 0-0 draw, nothing has changed with the Club Standings and Leading Goal Scorers Table, so we repeat below latest club standings and leading goal scorers list after the first round of this PLB Opening Season.