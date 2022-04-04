74 F
Belize City
Monday, April 4, 2022
Sports

NSC Recreation & Wellness Basketball Tournament Week 2 update

696

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Mar. 31, 2022– While Belize City fans await the return of semipro basketball, the National Sports Council (NSC) has launched its Recreation and Wellness Basketball Tournament 2022 on Friday, March 18, at the Marion Jones Sports Complex in Belize City, and already they have completed 2 weeks of competition.

The twelve (12) participating teams are divided into two groups:

Division A – Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”; Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz”; Belize Defence Force “Snipers”; Digi; Belize City Council “Dragons”; Customs & Excise Department.

Division B – Department of Youth Services (DYS); K.H.M.H. “Injectors”; National Sports Council “Valley”; Central Bank; BWS; Bowen & Bowen “Belikin Bruwers”.

The current tournament is for male players; the female tournament will be launched soon.
Below are the results from the first two weeks of the competition, where 3 games were played on each Friday night.

Friday, March 18, Group A
In the opener, Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz” pulled out a close victory over Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”, 36 – 34. For “Kollectaz” – Ron Nicholson 11 pts; and for “Shooting Stars” – Sekani Tillett 12 pts.

Game 2 was another tight one, with Customs & Excise Department gaining the win over Belize Defence Force “Snipers”, 38 – 36. Customs & Excise – Devon Garcia, Sr. 18 pts; BDF “Snipers” – Ernest Myles 16 pts.

And in the nightcap game, Belize City Council “Dragons” defeated Digi, 48 – 42. BCC “Dragons” – Devin

Daly 20 pts; Digi – Lennox Cayetano 15 pts.

Friday, March 25, Group B
In the opener, KHMH “Injectors” disciplined Department of Youth Services, 82 – 19. The top scorer for the “Injectors” was Karl Smith with 33 points; while Department of Youth Services was led by Thaleb Nunez with 7 points.

Game 2 saw Bowen & Bowen “Belikin Bruwers” defeating National Sports Council “Valley”, 57 – 50. Top scorer for “Belikin Bruwers”was Kadeem Olivera with 18 pts; while for NSC “Valley”, Steven Baizar and Devon Smith had 12 pts each.

The nightcap game was another blowout, as this time it was BWS opening the floodgates on Central Bank by a 64 – 28 score. BWS was led by Travis Bernardez with 17 pts, while Floyd Talbert had 12 pts for Central Bank.

Upcoming Week 3 schedule:

Friday, April 1, Group A
6:00 p.m. – Belize Defence Force “Snipers” vs Digi
7:15 p.m. – Customs & Excise Department vs Belize Healthcare “Shooting Stars”
8:30 p.m. – Belize Tax Services “Kollectaz” vs Belize City Council “Dragons”

(Information courtesy Ms. Barbara Cadle – NSC Sports Coordinator)

