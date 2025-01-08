27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

by Sheila Ross

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Paul Miguel Ross was born on 7th December, 1963, in Belize City, British Honduras, where he lived until he left with his family at age 13, for the Middle East.

His British soldier father, Douglas Ross, was an air traffic control officer; and his Belizean mother, Edna Hohl Ross, was born and raised in Belize, mostly in Dangriga.

Paul then lived in Lebanon, Israel, and Cyprus. After leaving Cyprus, he resided for short periods in New York (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Jamaica. His dream was to return to Israel, which he did for almost 5 years.

He then did a photography course in Canada, after which he returned to Belize, where eventually he was hired by Evan X Hyde. He was a photographer with the Amandala newspaper for a couple of years before returning to live in Toronto, Canada, for good.

He met and married Chandra, after which he had a ready-made family of three stepdaughters. Over the years, his family expanded to include seven grandchildren who adored him.

Paul worked for 23 years at CIRO in Toronto, and was so dedicated that his last work day was Friday, 21st December, 2024, despite his being very ill.

Paul passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Chandra, in the very early morning of 23rd December, 2024.

Paul was the youngest child of a family of 6 siblings, which included sisters Sheila, Julie Marie, Linda and Yolanda; and brother Anthony Ross.

Paul was loved by all of us and those who met him, and will not be forgotten.

R.I.P.