26.7 C
Belize City
Saturday, January 11, 2025

27 Cross Country Cycling champions honored at CFB gala

Photo: (l-r) CFB president Glen Flowers, John...

Amandala Year in Review 2024 — Part 1

The year 2024, like years past, started...

Mary Joyce Monton wins 2025 KREM New Year’s Female Cycling Classic

Photo: Elite Female 2025 Krem New Year’s...

Obituary for Paul Miguel Ross

FeaturesObituary for Paul Miguel Ross
By Deshan Swasey

by Sheila Ross

Thursday, January 2, 2025

Paul Miguel Ross was born on 7th December, 1963, in Belize City, British Honduras, where he lived until he left with his family at age 13, for the Middle East.

His British soldier father, Douglas Ross, was an air traffic control officer; and his Belizean mother, Edna Hohl Ross, was born and raised in Belize, mostly in Dangriga.

Paul then lived in Lebanon, Israel, and Cyprus. After leaving Cyprus, he resided for short periods in New York (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Jamaica. His dream was to return to Israel, which he did for almost 5 years.

He then did a photography course in Canada, after which he returned to Belize, where eventually he was hired by Evan X Hyde. He was a photographer with the Amandala newspaper for a couple of years before returning to live in Toronto, Canada, for good.

He met and married Chandra, after which he had a ready-made family of three stepdaughters. Over the years, his family expanded to include seven grandchildren who adored him.

Paul worked for 23 years at CIRO in Toronto, and was so dedicated that his last work day was Friday, 21st December, 2024, despite his being very ill.

Paul passed away in the arms of his loving wife, Chandra, in the very early morning of 23rd December, 2024.

Paul was the youngest child of a family of 6 siblings, which included sisters Sheila, Julie Marie, Linda and Yolanda; and brother Anthony Ross.

Paul was loved by all of us and those who met him, and will not be forgotten.

R.I.P.

Check out our other content

Belize sees increase in respiratory illnesses

Brigadier General Loria retiring

Expecting father found dead

New Year’s babies

House fire on Boots Crescent

Nicaraguan doctor charged for drugging male nurse

Check out other tags:

...13 dead babies13feb2016

International

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.
 
 

Contact Us Today

Follow us

© All Rights Reserved, Amandala Newspaper.