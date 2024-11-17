Integrating the teaching of the Garifuna language in schools

Photo: (l-r) Herman Gilbert Swazo, Ombudsman of Belize and Dr. Nigel Taylor, Ombudsman of Barbados

by Charles Gladden

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Nov. 14, 2024

The Ombudsman of Barbados, Dr. Nigel Taylor visited Belize on an official trip with his investigating officer, Dr. Michael Sabazan, to strengthen collaboration and enhance the impact of both offices in upholding justice and accountability.

During Dr. Taylor’s visit, one of the main focuses was a shared commitment of both Belize and Barbados to establish a National Human Rights Institute (NHRI), that aligns with the international Paris Principles, which will reflect both countries’ dedication to fulfilling their international obligations.

“So, the visit is to look at what successes, what strategies we are implementing to establish our National Human Rights Institute, and to see how best they can utilize what best practices we have learned so far, so that they do not necessarily have to reinvent the wheel,” shared Hon. Major (Ret’d) H. Gilbert Swaso, Ombudsman of Belize.

“Moving forward [with] this together, we can better strategize and say what you think of this idea. Share ideas, so that then, when we establish our National Human Rights Institute … because it will also have to be in consultation with the general public, we’ll also have to have a continued consultation with all the relevant stakeholders who are at this moment dealing with any human rights issues, so that then, when the legal framework, when the organization is framed, that it’s buy-in from everyone; and this is exactly what is it that we want to achieve,” he added.

Dr. Taylor and Hon. Major Swaso exchanged best practices, innovative strategies and solutions to address common challenges in their mandates. Dr. Taylor observed developments within Belize and the steps made by the Office of the Ombudsman of Belize.

Also, a special presentation was done by Hon. Major Swazo indicating the roadmap to establishing Belize’s NHRI, offering insights into the strategic steps that Belize is taking to enhance human rights protections at the national level.

“You guys have a working formula,” said Dr. Taylor. “The other thing too is, we are hoping to engender the support of other Caribbean countries to understand that … because technically, if persons are going to complain for human rights and the violation of civil liberties, you have to have systems in place to deal with it,” he continued.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Belize’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade brought both parties together, recognizing the importance of regional cooperation and the Ombudsman’s vital role in safeguarding the human rights and welfare of the citizens.

Dr. Taylor and Dr. Sabazan were welcomed on Monday, November 11.