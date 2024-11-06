BDF holds ceremony for 115 new soldiers

by Charles Gladden

BELMOPAN, Mon. Nov. 4, 2024

The Belize Government Lotteries Ltd. (BGLL) announced its one-time game on Monday, November 4, in celebration of its first anniversary, titled “One & A Million Anniversary Jackpot”.

“It is a way to give back to the community,” highlighted Lourdes Gongora, Financial Controller, and Administrator at the Belize Government Lotteries Ltd.

The “One & A Million Anniversary Jackpot” is a one-time game in which contestants will purchase tickets from any BGLL sub-agent countrywide and will choose a 4-digit sequence – similar to the Jackpot – at $5 per ticket, with the main prize being one million dollars.

If more than one person have the winning numbers the cash prize will be evenly divided/shared between/among them. On December 20, 2024, at 9:00 p.m., ticket sales will end; and the drawing will be done on December 21 at 10:00 a.m.

BGLL says that the winning ticket(s) can be redeemed during regular working hours, starting December 23 in Belmopan at the BGLL office, and will be valid for 30 days.

Gongora noted that the prize will be tax-free.