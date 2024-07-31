New World Screw Worm returns to Central America

30.6 C
By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Shaun Gill waving the Belize flag during the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris

by Kristen Ku

BELIZE CITY, Mon. July 29, 2024

Shaun Gill, 31, is set to represent Belize at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Not only will Gill compete, but he also had the honor of being the flag bearer for Belize at the opening ceremony of the games on July 26.

On Friday, the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association release stated, “Shaun Gill is all set to walk the grand stage at the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics Paris 2024! Let’s cheer him on as he proudly represents Belize on this momentous occasion. Go, Shaun!”

Gill, a talented sprinter, has been training hard for this moment. His dedication and hard work for over 15 years have earned him the chance to compete on some of the world’s biggest stages against some of the best athletes from around the globe.

Gill has also participated in the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in the United States in 2022.

As a sprinter in the 100m, he is set to begin competing in the Men’s 100M preliminary round this Saturday, August 3.

Gill, the only athlete to be representing Belize, is being accompanied by the president of the Belize Athletics Association, Cojac Smith; Giovanni Alamilla, Belize’s Head of Delegation; Hilly Martinez, president of the Belize Olympic and Commonwealth Games Association (BOCGA); and Secretary General Allan Sharp.

