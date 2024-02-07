21.1 C
Belize City
Thursday, February 8, 2024

One coworker kills another

By Deshan Swasey

Photo: Romulo Antonio Barillas, deceased

by Charles Gladden

COROZAL TOWN, Mon. Feb. 5, 2024

One man has been charged with murder in connection with the mysterious death of an Orange Walk man who was found dead in Corozal Town on Friday, February 2. The deceased has been identified as Romulo Antonio Barillas, 21, an employee of Tropical Holding Ladyville Limited, of Trial Farm Village, Orange Walk District.

Information gathered indicates that he had journeyed to Corozal Town for work purposes earlier in the week. On the morning of his death, it was reported that he and his coworker, Pablo Andres Velis Deras, 26, a Salvadoran national, left the worksite together around 10:30 a.m. and were consuming alcoholic beverages in the area. ACP Hilberto Romero, Regional Commander of the Belize Police Departments Eastern Division, confirmed this report to the media.

Later on, when Barillas didn’t return to the site, other coworkers began to search for him. They later discovered his motionless body in a secluded area in some bushes on 3rd Street North.

“They were working and they began consuming alcoholic beverages and they ended up in that bushy area,” ACP Romero said.

His body was discovered after 2:00 p.m., approximately 25 feet away from the road with severe chop wounds. He wore a black tee shirt and jeans pants with brown boots and a black rag tied around his head.

Barillas’ body was taken to the Corozal Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. It was moved to the morgue, pending a post-mortem examination

When police arrived, they processed the scene and were able to detain Deras on Friday; and on Monday, February 5, ACP Romero announced to local reporters that he had been charged with murder.

The murder weapon has not been found by authorities, nor has an established motive for Barillas to be slain.

