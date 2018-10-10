Opportunities for graduates of ITVET to work in the Caribbean

First, however, they must pass a drug test

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Oct. 4, 2018– The DCK Worldwide Company on the Caribbean island, Anguilla, has collaborated with the Institute of Technical and Vocational Education and Training Belize (ITVET) to make it possible for graduates who received certification in ITVET’s Electrical Installation Skills training course to work with the company for an initial period of 2 to 3 months.

So far, some certified graduates have been sent to that country to work in the electrical installations field. Apart from their salaries, the company also pays all their expenses.

More graduate workers are needed to work in carpentry and masonry; however, they will be working in another country in the Caribbean, British Virgin Islands.

The coordinator at ITVET told us that that the company in Anguilla is pleased with the performance and skills of the ITVET graduates who are currently working for the company. They are reportedly performing at a high standard. It is expected that the program will be expanded to other countries in the Caribbean. The opportunities are now available for young people from across our country to make money by getting certified in vocational or technical trades of their choice, after which they can go to the Caribbean to work.

Past ITVET students who want to work in their trade in the Caribbean can go to the institute and see the coordinator.

The coordinator at ITVET cautions that the program is open strictly to drug-free candidates. Before a student is accepted to go abroad, they must pass a drug test. The coordinator said that many students have tested positive for marijuana, and this bars them from participating in the program.