Orange Walk Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament semifinals this weekend

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Tues. July 30, 2019– Here are the results and standings of the Orange Walk Branch of the 22nd Annual Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament 2019. This past weekend was the end of the Orange Walk Billiards Association’s (OWBA) Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament regular season, with 4 teams set for the playoffs. These games were not critical for all four teams, but there could have been minor changes in seeding, depending on the outcome of a few of the games.

Here are the results:

On Friday – Chatta 5 vs Lion King 0; Zia’s 4 vs Jaguars 1.

On Saturday – Emalee Jr. 3 vs Dados 2; Chatta 5 vs Jaguars 0; Emalee 5 vs Lion King 0; and Darvis 4 vs Zia’s 1.

On Sunday – Chatta 5 vs Emalee Jr. 0; Darvis 5 vs Eagles 0; and Dados 5 vs Lion King 0.

Points results and seeding are as follows: Emalee 73 pts; Darvis 68 pts; Chatta 62 pts; Zia’s 55 pts; Eagles 48 pts; Dados 45 pts; Emalee Jr. 29 pts; Jaguars 27 pts; Lion King 22 pts; and Nostalgia 19 pts.

Semifinals start on Saturday, August 3, as #2 seed Darvis hosts #3 seed Chatta, starting at 6:15 p.m. After being defeated twice in the regular season by Darvis, this Chatta team is no walkover, and is determined to come out on top. At 8:00 p.m. at Nostalgia, the #1 seed Emalee hosts #4 Seed Zia’s. Again, this series ended up in two 5-0 blow-outs of Zia’s at the hands of Emalee, but I am sure that Emalee is not taking Zia’s lightly, as all games were tightly contested.

On Sunday, there will be the rematch in these home-and-away games. At 2:45 p.m., Chatta will host Darvis; and at 5:00 p.m., Zia’s will host Emalee at Eagles Cool Spot.

Remember, billiards fans, for Orange Walk, any team to win their semifinal game (series) automatically qualifies to represent Orange Walk at the Nationals in Punta Gorda.

The OWBA would like to thank those teams that fell short of the playoffs, and hope that next year they will come back even more prepared for better competition.

Once again, thanks to Bowen and Bowen for their sponsorship of the 22nd Annual Belikin 8-Ball Billiards Tournament 2019!