Headline

Osmany Salas resigns as NGO Senator

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Feb. 10, 2022– During Wednesday’s sitting of the Senate, the senator who represents the country’s non-governmental organizations, Osmany Salas, announced that he would be resigning from his post in the National Assembly, to take up a high-level position at the World Wildlife Fund. His resignation takes effect at the end of this month.

“I, as of the end of this month, Madam President, and colleagues, I will be stepping down as Senator representing NGOs. I have tendered my resignation to the steering committee of the Belize Network of NGOs. The reason I have decided, after much contemplation and deliberation, is that, and the advice that I sought, is that I have applied for and have offered to work for the World Wildlife Fund in the position of Country Lead for the Project Finance for Permanence. That three-year undertaking will inevitably require negotiations, discussions and agreement with the government. So, I made that discussion because I do not want even the appearance of conflict of interest in the work that I will be charged of leading as of next month,” stated Salas.

Senator Salas, who was selected in 2017 by Belize’s NGOs to occupy the post of a 13th Senator in fulfillment of a manifesto promise made by the UDP administration, has served in the Senate for 5 years. In response to his announcement, his colleagues on both sides of the Senate wished Salas well and expressed appreciation for the role he has played in the upper house.

“We respect his decision and salute his service. Senator Salas, like the other members of the Senate and particularly those from the social sector, has distinguished himself in the mature, sober, and quite [a] comprehensive way in which he prepares and participates in the work of the Senate,” stated Senator Eamon Courtenay, Lead Government Senator.

“I just want to echo the sentiments of the leader of government business in that indeed Senator Salas is to be respected for his level of preparation and participation in the Senate process. One thing was for sure, while you were here and continue to be here, is that you would not leave a stone unturned, you took this job seriously and you applied yourself continuously every time to every debate, and to every process of the Senate and for that I congratulate you and I thank you and I wish you well in your new endeavours with the World Wildlife Fund. Thank you for your service, Senator Salas,” remarked Lead Opposition Senator Michael Peyrefitte.

Senator Salas’ fellow senator representing the social partners, Senator Elena Smith, who represents the country’s trade unions, also commended Salas for the contributions he made during his five years in the Senate. “I want to acknowledge the work of Senator Salas, as well to acknowledge the partnership that we, as social partner senators, have created, over the last few years. Senator Salas, know that you’ve done well and that we are proud of the work that you have done along with us and your commitment to ensuring we do better as social partner senators for our country, for our people,” Senator Smith said.
According to Senator Chris Coye, who also wished Salas well, Salas’ role at the World Wildlife Fund will involve heading a team that will develop the world’s first fully Coastal and Marine Project Finance for Permanence.

