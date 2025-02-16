Dr. Melissa Badillo (Director of Institute of Archaeology | NICH) presents a copy of the Belize Cave Management Policy 2025 to Minister of Culture, Hon. Francis Fonseca | inside St. Herman’s Cave, Hummingbird Highway, Belize

by Dr. Melissa Badillo, Director of Institute of Archaeology | NICH

BELIZE CITY, Tues. Feb. 11, 2025

After years of research, caves in Belize have been designated as archaeological sites due to evidence of human activity, including rituals by ancient populations, particularly the Late Classic Maya civilization. These caves, which also served as shelters for early populations over 10,000 years ago, are now under the care of the Institute of Archaeology (IA), part of the National Institute of Culture and History (NICH).

Today, we launch the new Belize Cave Management Policy 2025 to preserve these important sites. The policy, supported by recent legal amendments, ensures sustainable tourism while protecting our cultural heritage. It aims to balance preservation with responsible tourism by expanding official tourism sites and fostering partnerships with NGOs and private entities to support NICH’s efforts.

Reflecting on the past, when experts feared the ATM cave’s opening would lead to its destruction, we now see that careful management, including visitor limits and strict regulations, has resulted in minimal impact while providing visitors with a unique and unforgettable experience.

We invite you to review the new policy via the QR code and reach out to the IA for further discussion. Some caves may have restrictions, but we are open to exploring solutions and co-management agreements, such as the ongoing talks with the Belize Audubon Society for St. Herman’s and Crystal Caves.

Thank you for joining us as we take a step toward sustainable cave management in BelizeTop of Form

(AMANDALA Ed. Note: According to belizing.com, the “ATM (Actun Tunichil Muknal) Cave is considered the best Belize cave to explore and is declared the world’s most sacred cave by National Geographic.”)