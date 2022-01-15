74 F
Belize City
Monday, January 17, 2022
Home Headline Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day
Headline

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

Record-breaking stats show Belize is experiencing an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 cases

SourceKhaila Gentle
600

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022– The daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for Tuesday, January 11, indicated that a record number of new infections—a whopping 1,089 additional cases—had been confirmed within one day. This new record high brought the country’s total number of active cases to 6,088.

But while the number of infected persons keeps rising, Tuesday’s report showed no additional COVID-19 related deaths. There were, however, three admissions to the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The districts with the most COVID-19 infections are the Belize District, with 428 new cases, Cayo, with 241 cases, Orange Walk with 125 cases, and Stann Creek with 122 cases.

According to statistics obtained through Reuters COVID-19 Tracker, an average of 423 new infections are now being reported in Belize per day. On December 24, 2021 (Christmas Eve), only 54 positive cases were reported by the MOHW. Since December 28—just a few days after the Christmas holiday—the country has been seeing a spike in the number of daily cases, which (up until Tuesday) had primarily been in the hundreds. The last time Belize saw such a large surge in daily cases was back in December of 2020, the first year of the pandemic.

Previous articleQueen strips Prince Andrew of military roles and royal patronages
Next articleAbusive dad killed by son

RELATED ARTICLES

Headline

Full lockdown at Kolbe! 

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- This evening, the Kolbe Foundation issued a release informing the public that the Belize Central Prison will be...
Read more
Headline

Commission of Inquiry recommends criminal investigation

BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- The Commission of Inquiry established by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño on January 19, 2021 to investigate the...
Read more
Headline

Abusive dad killed by son

SAN ROMAN, Stann Creek District, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- On Tuesday night, what appears to be years of abuse inflicted on a 46-year-old woman...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Full lockdown at Kolbe! 

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- This evening, the Kolbe Foundation issued a release informing the public that the Belize Central Prison will be...
Read more

Commission of Inquiry recommends criminal investigation

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Thurs. Jan. 13, 2022-- The Commission of Inquiry established by Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño on January 19, 2021 to investigate the...
Read more

Abusive dad killed by son

Headline
SAN ROMAN, Stann Creek District, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- On Tuesday night, what appears to be years of abuse inflicted on a 46-year-old woman...
Read more

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

Headline
BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022-- The daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for Tuesday, January 11, indicated that...
Read more
Load more

EDITOR PICKS

A reshuffling of portfolios

Editorial
On January 10, the Prime Minister, Hon. John Briceño, switched the portfolios of some members of his Cabinet, and to the glee of many,...
Read more

Check your compass, Blue Captain

Editorial
Sun. Jan. 9, 2022 An important piece of equipment for sea goers, especially on long voyages, is a compass, because when a bad storm hits,...
Read more

GOB helped break the sugar impasse, but it must do more

Editorial
More than five decades after it became the number one export earner in Belize, the sugarcane industry maintains its importance in our economy. Tourism...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

From the Publisher

Publisher
A few months ago, I discussed the incredibly sensational case of a wealthy, prominent Belizean who in some respects was a he-man in behavior,...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
“Like the Freemasons, the Confederacy of the Humbled is a close-knit brotherhood whose members travel with no outward markings, but who know each other at...
Read more

From the Publisher

Publisher
My understanding is that Belmopan-based PLUS TV is supported by evangelical churches in the United States. So, I was somewhat surprised at the intensity with...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

AMANDALA, a biweekly newspaper published on Tuesdays and Fridays, was founded as an organ of the United Black Association for Development (UBAD), which emerged on August 13, 1969. Even after UBAD was divided and later dissolved in 1974, AMANDALA remained.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2019 Amandala Newspaper