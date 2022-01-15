Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases reported in one day

BELIZE CITY, Wed. Jan. 12, 2022– The daily COVID-19 report issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness for Tuesday, January 11, indicated that a record number of new infections—a whopping 1,089 additional cases—had been confirmed within one day. This new record high brought the country’s total number of active cases to 6,088.

But while the number of infected persons keeps rising, Tuesday’s report showed no additional COVID-19 related deaths. There were, however, three admissions to the Covid-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital.

The districts with the most COVID-19 infections are the Belize District, with 428 new cases, Cayo, with 241 cases, Orange Walk with 125 cases, and Stann Creek with 122 cases.

According to statistics obtained through Reuters COVID-19 Tracker, an average of 423 new infections are now being reported in Belize per day. On December 24, 2021 (Christmas Eve), only 54 positive cases were reported by the MOHW. Since December 28—just a few days after the Christmas holiday—the country has been seeing a spike in the number of daily cases, which (up until Tuesday) had primarily been in the hundreds. The last time Belize saw such a large surge in daily cases was back in December of 2020, the first year of the pandemic.