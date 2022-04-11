OWFA Amateur Closing Season Week #2 results

26.7 C
By Andrea Dennison

ORANGE WALK TOWN, Wed. Apr. 6, 2022– The Orange Walk Football Association (OWFA) held Week #2 games in its 2021-2022 Amateur Closing Season at the Louisiana Football Field on Saturday and Sunday, April 2 and 3.

Below are the results.

Saturday, April 2
In the 7:00 p.m. opener, Carmelita FC clipped Louisiana FC, 2-0, with goals from Noel Arzu (60′) and Philip Rhaburn (93′). 

And in the nightcap, it was Progresso FC shutting out San Jose Pumas FC, 3-0, with a goal each from Esmer Patt (56′), Steven Baizar (71′) and Adriel Novelo (87′).

Sunday, April 3
Game 1 at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday saw Caribbean Rum Boyz FC gaining the 2-1 win over Yo Creek La Ceiba FC. The Rum Boyz got a goal apiece from Camilo Sanchez (46′) and Russel Casanova (66’); while Yo Creek benefited from an own goal by Harlan Casanova of Rum Boyz (80′ OG).

In game 2, San Francisco FC and Palmar FC drew, 1-1. San Francisco’s goal was by Enrique Cecena (53’), while Ian Chi (69’) scored for Palmar.

In game 3, Galacticos FC got the 3-1 victory over Trial Farm Jaguars FC. Netting a goal each for Galacticos were Berthier Correa (24’), Marlon Gutierrez (76’) and Alberto Cassanova (86’); while the lone goal for Trial Farm was by Wilbert Uh (12’).

Game 4 at 3:00 p.m. was a 2-1 win for Charlies Cave Tubing over Guinea Grass Lazio FC. Cave Tubing had a goal each from Doroteo Arjona (5’) and Jesse Sedacy (48’), while Guinea Grass’ only goal was by Zadiel Narvallez (88’).

In the nightcap game at 5:00 p.m., Young Ballerz FC blanked San Antonio FC, 3-0, with a goal apiece from Jesse August (19′), Fidel Acosta (33′) and Jahiem Augustine (49′).

Upcoming Week 3 schedule:
Saturday, April 9
7:00 p.m. – Progresso FC vs Palmar FC
9:00 p.m. – Galacticos FC vs Charles Cave Tubing

Sunday, April 10
9:00 a.m. – Guinea Grass Lazio FC vs San Antonio FC
11:00 a.m. – Guinea Grass FC vs San Francisco FC
1:00 p.m. – Carmelita FC vs Trial Farm Jaguars FC
3:00 p.m. – Young Ballers FC vs Louisiana FC
5:00 p.m. – San Jose Pumas FC vs Caribbean Rum Boyz FC

