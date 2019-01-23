Owner and patrons of Latinos Barber Shop held up and robbed

BELIZE CITY, Mon. Jan. 21, 2019– At about 7:45 Saturday evening, the Latinos Barber Shop located on Cemetery Road was held up and robbed by two thieves who escaped with cash and cell phones.

During the weekly police press brief held this afternoon at the Raccoon Street Police Station, ASP Alejandro Cowo said that Ezekiel Miranda, 39, a barber and owner of the Latinos Barber Shop, and a customer were in the shop when two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, entered the shop.

The armed bandit pointed the gun at them and demanded money.

Fearing for their lives, Miranda handed over $300 cash and his possessions, and the customer handed over $10, then the bandits escaped with the loot.

So far, the thieves have not been found.